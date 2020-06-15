With the opening of its first British Columbia station in Merritt, B.C, Electrify Canada today announces its official expansion into Western Canada. The high-speed electric vehicle charging network will also announce an additional eight charging station locations expected to open throughout the province by the end of this year.

This is undoubtedly good news for electric vehicle drivers in western Canada, as all of Electrify Canada's installation efforts to date have been with the opening of sites in the eastern Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Electrify Canada already has four charging station sites open in Ontario, with fifteen more in the planning stage in Ontario and Quebec, so it's good to see the western part of the country finally getting some love also.

“British Columbia has been at the forefront of the electric mobility movement and we’re excited that electric vehicle drivers in B.C. will now be able to benefit from the Electrify Canada network,” said Robert Barrosa, chief operating officer at Electrify Canada. “Our expansion to the west coast is another strong step in our journey to provide high quality fast-charging options to the ever-growing Canadian EV community.”

Electrify Canada tells us that these new charging station locations will give EV drivers the range confidence they require to travel to some of the province’s most popular attractions, including the Nicola Valley, Banff National Park, Discovery Trail and Riverside Park Beach.

Although today's announcement specifies that Electrify Canada will be installing nine charging station sites in British Columbia, their location map identifies the one that is currently open (Merritt, BC, @ Canadian Tire) and twelve more planned sites in western Canada.

Electrify Canada's first phase of deployment includes the installation of a total of 32 charging station sites. Those include the nineteen in Quebec and Ontario and thirteen in Alberta and British Colombia.

Although today's press release is specifically to announce the nine charging station sites planned for British Columbia, a quick look at Electrify Canada's site map illustrates the sites of the entire phase-one plan. The western site locations will connect Calgary to Vancouver and will be positioned along the Trans-Canada Highway and Highways 97 and 99.

Electrify Canada site map shows the five open, and twenty-seven planned sites of phase one.

The nine Electrify Canada charging station sites being officially announced today include:

Now Open:

Merritt – Canadian Tire, 2761 Forksdale Avenue, Merritt, BC

Coming Soon:

Abbotsford – Canadian Tire, 32513 S. Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC

District of Hope – 349 Fort Street, Hope, BC

Golden – Golden Village Lodge, 1439 Lafontaine Road, Golden, BC

Kamloops South – Canadian Tire, 1441 Hillside Drive, Kamloops, BC

Kelowna – Canadian Tire, 1655 Leckie Road, Kelowna, BC

Revelstoke – Revelstoke Railway Museum, 719 Track Street W, Revelstoke, BC

Salmon Arm – Canadian Tire, 300 1151-10 th Avenue SW, Salmon Arm, BC

Squamish – Garibaldi Village, 40270 Glenalder Place, Squamish, BC

We'd like to hear from our Canadian friends up north. What are your thoughts on this announcement? As always, please let us know what you think in the comment section below.