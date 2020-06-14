Volkswagen officially launched its home charging station, developed with ID.3 and the ID. family in mind, which was announced in September 2019.

The three-phase 11 kW (AC Type 2 plug compatible with all new EVs in Europe) unit (at single-phase it's 3.7 kW) is available both online and at dealerships, starting from €399 ($450), including basic installation. That should help all the newbie EV drivers who would like to switch to electric drive seamlessly:

"Volkswagen is teaming up with certified electrical contractors to offer a comprehensive installation service comprising expert advice, installation and commissioning of the wallbox. Anyone interested in purchasing a wallbox can also complete a free online pre-check."

The price is described as an "introductory price", which suggests it might be higher later.

Sales already started in the first eight European countries and the first boxes have already been delivered.

There are three versions of the ID. Charger (all 3-phase, 11 kW) and currently only the first entered the market (the two others will follow later this year):

ID. Charger - €399



- ID. Charger Connect (€599)



ID. Charger Pro (€849)



All have a permanently mounted Type 2 charging cable and integrated DC residual current protection.

The ID. Charger Connect can be additionally managed via smartphone (including "remote maintenance, managing access via a charge card and regular software updates").

The ID. Charger Pro gets - on top of that - also an integrated electricity meter. According to Volkswagen, it may be used to bill electricity costs for company car drivers.

Volkswagen ID. Charger

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Charger