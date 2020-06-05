One of the main criticisms toward fuel cells is that most of the hydrogen comes from natural gas. That is probably why the Nikola Corporation decided to have alkaline electrolyzers in its hydrogen stations. We know that because the company announced it bought these electrolyzers from Nel ASA in a $30 million deal. These pieces of equipment will help Nikola generate a total of 40 metric tons of hydrogen per day.

To get more into the details, Nikola bought 85 kW of these alkaline electrolyzers. They turn water into hydrogen, which ensures the gas comes from a renewable source. Still, what do these 85 kW mean?

A visit to Nel ASA’s website shows that it sells an atmospheric alkaline electrolyzer that has capacities that range from a hydrogen production of 150 Nm³/h to 3,880 Nm³/h. The biggest electrolyzer – called A3880 – produces the equivalent to 17 kW of energy in hydrogen. Five of them total the 85 kW Nikola mentions.

Gallery: Nikola Alkaline Electrolyzers Will Generate 40 Tons Of Hydrogen A Day

That fits the plans Nikola Corporation describes for these alkaline electrolyzers. The company intends to have five hydrogen stations, each of them producing eight tons of this gas a day. The daily total of 40 tons of hydrogen comes from that.

Nikola does not mention where these stations will be located, but they will probably be close to the company’s major clients. It is interesting to notice that, although it still has not delivered any fuel cell trucks, the company is already preparing the refueling network they will need.

Considering Nikola did not reveal how big the hydrogen tanks will be in the Nikola One and Two, we have no idea what the daily production of these 40 metric tons represents. Will it be enough for how many trucks to run? For how long?

Apparently, the $30 million will be spent solely on these five atmospheric alkaline electrolyzers. Nikola mentions, “the remaining equipment will be covered by a separate purchase order,” but which remaining equipment is it referring to? We will ask the company to make it more clear.

Source: Nikola Corporation via Green Car Congress