The Chinese company NIO increased its electric car sales in China to a new monthly record in May. The company delivered 3,436 EVs, which is 215.5% more than a year ago.

NIO offers two models: ES6 (5-seat SUV) and bigger ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV). While the ES6 noted its 2nd best result ever, finally we saw some higher volume also for the ES8 - 751, as consumers were tempted by the new, upgraded version.

ES6: 2,685 (new)

(new) ES8: 751 (down 31% year-over-year)

(down 31% year-over-year) Total: 3,436 - new record (up 216% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – May 2020

So far this year NIO sold:

ES6: 9,235 (new)

(new) ES8: 1,194 (down 81% year-over-year)

(down 81% year-over-year) Total: 10,429 (up 68% year-over-year)

Cumulative sales reached 42,342.

Thanks to the introduction of the new, upgraded ES8, the sales increased to highest level since June 2019.

William Bin Li, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of NIO said:

“In May, we achieved record-high monthly deliveries in our history. We truly appreciate the trust and support that NIO users have been giving us and we remain fully committed to the vision of building the best user enterprise by offering high-quality premium smart electric vehicles in the years to come. We are proud of our teams for their continuous efforts and determination in delivering the solid results, and we will further increase our production capacity and expand our sales network to support our future growth.”

