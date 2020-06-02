Ambitious projects typically have more than one important goal. That is precisely the case for Audi Artemis. The name seems to have been carefully chosen: Artemis is not only Apollo’s twin sister. It is also the goddess of childbirth. If you consider vehicles as automakers’ children, that makes a lot of sense. Apart from creating a highly efficient electric car for Audi, Artemis wants to allow it to deliver more of them in a faster and unbureaucratic way.

Markus Duesmann is the person responsible for setting the project up. Apart from becoming Audi’s CEO two months ago, he is also a Volkswagen Board of Management Member for Group Research. That implies that, if Artemis delivers results as planned, it could help all Volkswagen brands in the same fashion.

The man Duesmann chose to run the project is Alex Hitzinger. You may not have heard from him before, but you will probably not forget who he is from now on. He started his career at motorsports, where speed both for cars and vehicle development is known to be incredibly high.

He also joined Apple to establish and run the company’s autonomous car project until 2019, when he got back to Volkswagen and helped develop the ID.BUZZ. Hitzinger will answer directly to Duesmann, something that will already help make decisions much faster.

Artemis’ first goal is to create a highly efficient electric car that will be put for sale in 2024. Four years of development is more than current projects usually demand: most cars take around three years from the first ideas to production. In that sense, the Artemis project may seem contradictory, but we believe the first months will be spent in creating a fast process for development.

When that is ready, Artemis will dedicate to the car project, probably in record time. The fastest car project we ever heard about was the second-generation Fiat Bravo, also known as Type 198. It demanded 18 months to be completed.

More than the time for creating the car, our main interest is in what it will be. We bet on a vehicle with very low drag coefficient, light, and with a highly efficient powertrain. That will imply having a state-of-the-art battery pack and amazing electric motors.

The German manufacturer does not mention any other goal apart from speeding up development processes and delivering a very efficient electric car, but the main one is obvious. Audi wants to work as if it was not a legacy automaker to compete with emerging EV companies properly. Hitzinger started this task on June 1, and he has four years to make it work.