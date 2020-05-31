If you’ve ever stumbled across Tesla’s site, you might have found yourself looking at a more affordable option. No, not the Model 3, the Tesla Radio Flyer Model S. While certainly not street legal, this mini Tesla is sure to keep the kids happy.

The mini Model S is fitted with two modes. Instead of Ludicrous, you get a 6 mph top speed or a parent pre-set limited top speed of 3 mph. It might not break any drag racing records (well, maybe in your living room) but it still happens to be using the same lithium-ion style battery used in the real thing. It even comes with a Model S mobile charger replica!

What Tesla doesn’t offer is a custom PC in the frunk. That’s where Origin stepped in. Seeing endless possibilities with the extra space in front of this ultra-cool child's Tesla toy, Origin settled on doing what they do best, building a custom PC. The best part? It still drives! Origin has dubbed this wholly-unique system the Ludicrous PC... I wonder why?

The original PC was designed for popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD) to match the model and color of his current Model S. If you’re ready to dish out some serious bucks on a novelty PC, you’ll be glad to hear the company is selling these. Starting at $13,370, you also receive your choice of color and rims. Your purchase includes the following:

• Case: Customized Radio Flyer Tesla Model S for kids with iCUE RGB Lighting

• Motherboard: ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming ITX/TB3

• CPU: Liquid-cooled AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

• GPU: Liquid-cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

• RAM: 32GB CORSAIR Dominator Platinum RGB (2×16)

• OS Drive: 2TB CORSAIR Force Series Gen.4 PCIe MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD

• Storage Drive: 4TB Samsung 860 PRO SSD

• Cooling: Custom CORSAIR Hydro X Hard Line Liquid Cooling

• Fans: CORSAIR RGB Fans

• Power Supply: CORSAIR SF Series™ SF750 80 PLUS® Platinum Certified

• Operating System: Windows 10

• Free Lifetime 24/7 Phone Support Based in the U.S.

Feel free to order here. I’ll silently judge.

An earlier version of this article appeared on EVBite. EVBite is an electric vehicle specific news site dedicated to keeping consumers up-to-date on any developments in the ever-expanding EV landscape.

Lead Photo Credit: Origin