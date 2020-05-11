Almost 4,000 Ford Escape PHEV sales make it second best for the month.
According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the plug-in hybrid Ford Escape (known as Kuga in Europe) was the second best selling New Energy Vehicle in China in April 2020.
The wholesale shipments (not registrations/deliveries) are 3,999, second only to the new BYD Qin EV (5,096):
- BYD Qin EV: 5,096
- Ford Escape 1.5T PHEV: 3,999
- Tesla Model 3: 3,635
- GAC Aion S: 3,586
- Baojun NEV: 2,993
Who knows, maybe Ford plug-ins will finally take off in China, which would surely be positive for the company.
We are also eager to see how the Escape PHEV will perform in the U.S.
Gallery: Ford Kuga PHEV
Ford Escape/Kuga PHEV specs:
- up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range
- 14.4 kWh battery pack
- front-wheel-drive
- system output of 225 PS (2.5-liter petrol engine)
- full recharge in 3.5 hours
- anticipated 1.2 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 29 g/km CO2 emissions
- towing capacity up to 2,250 kg depending on powertrain configuration