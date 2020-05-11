According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the plug-in hybrid Ford Escape (known as Kuga in Europe) was the second best selling New Energy Vehicle in China in April 2020.

The wholesale shipments (not registrations/deliveries) are 3,999, second only to the new BYD Qin EV (5,096):

BYD Qin EV: 5,096 Ford Escape 1.5T PHEV: 3,999 Tesla Model 3: 3,635 GAC Aion S: 3,586 Baojun NEV: 2,993

Who knows, maybe Ford plug-ins will finally take off in China, which would surely be positive for the company.

We are also eager to see how the Escape PHEV will perform in the U.S.

Ford Escape/Kuga PHEV specs: