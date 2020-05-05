Here's an over-the-top example of what the Tesla Cybertruck would look like in tactical form.
Here's the Tesla Cybertruck outfitted for tactical combat. The modified electric pickup truck features an armored exterior and even has a roof-mounted gun.
We've seen no shortage of heavily modified Tesla Cybertrucks. Modified via renders, of course. And this latest set of renders are really quite spectacular. The Cybertruck envisioned here is ready for multiple forms of tactical combat.
As you'll see in the gallery below, there are several different takes on a military Cybertruck. From troop-haulers to a small tank and everything in between, we must admit that the rendered electric pickup truck looks ready for the battlefield.
Gallery: Tactical Tesla Cybertruck - Combat-Ready Electric Pickup Truck
The work seen here comes to us via Jan Peisert in collaboration with Electric Future on YouTube. Both Peisert and Electric Future reached out to InsideEVs to share these radical versions of the Cybertruck.
Peisert notes:
I've been thinking about the future use cases of the Tesla Cybertruck and came up with a couple of renders and blueprints to bring them alive.
Together with the YouTube channel "Electric Future," I've created 4 variants of an armored Cybertruck
- Civil
- Transport
- Combat
- Reconnaissance
Some of the notable features include:
- full body armor
- deployable drone
- shocking door handles
- up to 12 seats
- up to 3 axles
Check out the renders in the gallery and videos above and let us know your thoughts in comments. Will the Cybertruck take to the battlefield in the future?
Video description via Electric Future on YouTube:
Let’s build a tactical Tesla Cybertruck for the modern battlefield. We consulted with vehicle armorers, military specialists, and automotive designers to help imagine a combat Cybertruck, fit for the post-apocalyptic wasteland.
Ever since the release of the highly controversial fully electric Tesla Cybertruck, the public was captivated by the vehicles virtually indestructible exoskeleton, made out of Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel, the same material used by SpaceX.
With plaid mode activated, the premium tri-motor Cybertruck will have an estimated output of 800 horsepower and 1000 pound-feet of torque, plenty of power to propel the hefty metal box to 60 MPH in 2.9 seconds, and tow up to 14,000 pounds.
Could you really turn the powerful electric pickup into a serviceable light tactical vehicle? The Cybertruck interior needs some upgrades, but it won't be a Cybertruck fail.
The Tesla truck is certainly not designed for police or military use, but the concept is definitely intriguing. You don't want to get chased by Donut Operator.
The Cybertruck's stout build and powerful electric powertrain provide a good base for a high mobility uparmored vehicle, and the truck’s low thermal signature and quiet electric motor make it well suited for reconnaissance operations.
The Cybertruck comes with armor glass that is claimed to be bulletproof. Tesla founder Elon Musk famously said, “You want a truck that’s really tough, not fake tough."