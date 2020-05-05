Here's the Tesla Cybertruck outfitted for tactical combat. The modified electric pickup truck features an armored exterior and even has a roof-mounted gun.

We've seen no shortage of heavily modified Tesla Cybertrucks. Modified via renders, of course. And this latest set of renders are really quite spectacular. The Cybertruck envisioned here is ready for multiple forms of tactical combat.

As you'll see in the gallery below, there are several different takes on a military Cybertruck. From troop-haulers to a small tank and everything in between, we must admit that the rendered electric pickup truck looks ready for the battlefield.

Gallery: Tactical Tesla Cybertruck - Combat-Ready Electric Pickup Truck

6 Photos

The work seen here comes to us via Jan Peisert in collaboration with Electric Future on YouTube. Both Peisert and Electric Future reached out to InsideEVs to share these radical versions of the Cybertruck.

Peisert notes:

I've been thinking about the future use cases of the Tesla Cybertruck and came up with a couple of renders and blueprints to bring them alive. Together with the YouTube channel "Electric Future," I've created 4 variants of an armored Cybertruck

Civil

Transport

Combat

Reconnaissance

Some of the notable features include:



- full body armor

- deployable drone

- shocking door handles

- up to 12 seats

- up to 3 axles





Check out the renders in the gallery and videos above and let us know your thoughts in comments. Will the Cybertruck take to the battlefield in the future?

Video description via Electric Future on YouTube: