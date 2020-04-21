A Rivian reservation holder admitted to having some extra time on his hands over his recent spring break. Like us, he's been curious about the reservation status of the upcoming automaker's R1T electric pickup truck and R1S three-row SUV. While there isn't a lot of hard data available, plenty of information can be gleaned from various sources.

Rivian Forums member johnking used reservation numbers from forum threads, along with some publicly reported information, to calculate details related to Rivian reservations. He says his calculations are "amateurish," but we're impressed with the results. This is especially true given the circumstances, as well as the fact that there's just not a whole lot of concrete data available.

Below we've included some highlights from johnking's work:

Model Take Rate

52% reserved the R1T

43% reserved the R1S

5% reserved both models

Top 5 States (by Reservations)

California

Texas

Florida

Washington

Illinois

He also made some nice charts with projected production rates related to reservation timing, which are shown below:

To be clear, there is a bunch more information in the forum post in regard to methodology. In addition, there are many more charts that lead up to those embedded above. To fully understand the situation, you'll have to follow the source link below. There are too many specific details with related media to properly make sense of it all here.

Check it all out and then leave us your thoughts in the comment section. We'd also love to know if you've placed a reservation for a Rivian R1T or R1S. Do you plan on following through with your order?