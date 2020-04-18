Nissan announced that it has licensed an advanced lithium-ion battery technology to Tokyo-based APB Corporation startup, which is working on all-polymer batteries.

According to Nissan, its tech will allow "mass production of lower-cost, safer lithium-ion batteries with increased charging capacity". It sounds like cheaper and more energy-dense solid-state batteries, for which many are eagerly waiting.

However, there is a catch. APB intends to develop a product for stationary applications, not for EVs.

"Backed by investment from major companies, Tokyo-based APB plans to build a factory in Japan that will use Nissan’s technology to make all-polymer batteries for storage use." "All-polymer batteries are said to be the next generation of lithium-ion batteries. Nissan’s technology, known as bipolar structure all-polymer battery technology, will help consumers and communities to more effectively use low-cost or renewable energy at a lower initial cost."

We know that Nissan was engaged in lithium-ion batteries since the early 1990s and even produced own cells for electric cars under AESC joint venture with NEC (manufacturer of the electrodes). AESC was then sold to a Chinese company and become Envision AESC.

We wonder why Nissan is not using this tech in new EVs? Maybe at the current stage it's not yet ready for vehicles and starts with the basic application of energy storage systems? Or maybe it would require too big of an investment from Nissan in a very difficult period for the company?