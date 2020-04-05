Chevrolet Bolt EV positively surprised this year as in the Q1 sales improved to almost 6,000.

The all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV noted its best-ever first quarter of a year in the U.S., while the Chevrolet brand managed to limit its decline to a small single-digit (3.8%). That's actually one of the better results these days.

In Q1 2020, the total deliveries of Bolt EV amounted to 5,873 (up 36.1% year-over-year). Moreover, Bolt EV was responsible for about 1.3% of the total Chevrolet sales.

It might be partially related to the end of the federal tax credit.

See also

today federal tax credit gm gone Today The $1,875 Federal Tax Credit For GM Is Gone
chevrolet bolt refresh delayed GM Delays Bolt EV Refresh, Near-Term EV Projects Not Impacted
honda general motors partner ultima Honda Teaming With GM To Develop Two Ultium-Based EVs
detroit automakers ev transition Will Detroit Automakers' EV Push Amount To Anything Soon?

Chevrolet Bolt EV sales in the U.S. - Q1 2020

external_image

In the 12-months of 2019, Bolt EV sales were 16,418, while cumulatively it's at over 64,000.

external_image

The plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt noted 23 sales (down 99.1% from 2,520 a year ago), as General Motors is selling the last units of the retired model.

Gallery: Chevrolet Bolt EV 2020

Chevrolet Bolt EV 2020
29 Photos
Chevrolet Bolt EV 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2020 charging Chevrolet Bolt EV 2020

Detailed results:

external_image