The all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV noted its best-ever first quarter of a year in the U.S., while the Chevrolet brand managed to limit its decline to a small single-digit (3.8%). That's actually one of the better results these days.

In Q1 2020, the total deliveries of Bolt EV amounted to 5,873 (up 36.1% year-over-year). Moreover, Bolt EV was responsible for about 1.3% of the total Chevrolet sales.

It might be partially related to the end of the federal tax credit.

Chevrolet Bolt EV sales in the U.S. - Q1 2020

In the 12-months of 2019, Bolt EV sales were 16,418, while cumulatively it's at over 64,000.

The plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt noted 23 sales (down 99.1% from 2,520 a year ago), as General Motors is selling the last units of the retired model.

