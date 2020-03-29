We’re currently going through the worst pandemic in recent history and most of the world is in lockdown inside their homes to prevent the virus from spreading. But what if your home had (three) wheels and an electric motor to move itself and you around so that you can apply the social distancing norms that are now in place?

Meet the electric Xinge RV, which has to be one of the cutest, most adorable motorhomes we’ve ever seen. It’s a Chinese-made three-wheeler based on a tuk tuk chassis, but just like any recreational vehicle, it comes fully featured inside.

It’s electric motor makes more than 800 watts, according to its listing on Alibaba, and it can push this 650 kg (1,433 lbs) vehicle to a top speed of 45 km/h (25 mph). The battery it draws from is not huge, a 7.2 kWh pack, but its range is not specified and probably not great.

But since this is a recreational vehicle, what is inside is important too and based on the photos, it really looks like you could live in it... if forced to do so by a global pandemic. It has a mini fridge, a TV, a sofa that extends to become a bed, cupboards and a table, while on the outside there’s even a small pull-out gas cooker too. Through the rear, you can access its built-in sink and area designed for washing.

The manufacturer, Xinge, wants $4,900 if you order one or two examples, while if you order at least three, the price drops to $4,600. The estimated delivery time from China is 45 days, but given the coronavirus pandemic has affected transport, take that figure with a grain of salt.