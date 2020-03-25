The Mercedes-Benz EQV is ready for winter. It will launch in the second half of 2020
Mercedes-Benz released a short update about the development of its second all-electric EQ model, the EQV, which is scheduled for market launch during the second half of this year.
The prototypes are tested over several years in Arjeplog, Sweden inside the Arctic Circle, under severe climatic conditions (as low as -30°C, with icy roads and deep snow) to make sure the production model will be able to withstand normal winter conditions without troubles.
The endurance winter tests of the Mercedes-Benz EQV 300 are nothing extraordinary for the German manufacturer, which seems to use a similar program for all its new models.
"The vehicles were put through numerous complex tests on the test site close to the Arctic Circle. Over 30 engineers, electronics experts and mechanics from Mercedes-Benz Vans were involved: for example, they drove over frozen lakes and measured the effects of extreme cold on handling, ergonomics and comfort, using specialised measuring technology. The starting behaviour and low-temperature resistance of the drive components, software and interfaces, and the thermomanagement of the entire vehicle, were tested in cold cell facilities."
The test program includes normal AC (up to 11 kW three-phase) and DC fast charging, which in the case of the EQV can be done at up to 50 kW (standard) and up to 110 kW (optional). As we understand, the optional 110 kW capability will be a paid option to unlock.
The premium MPV might win customers' hearts (over ICE) with its pre-heating feature (controlled through an app) to make the interior warm before the trip, and even melt the snow or ice on the windows. If the car is plugged into a charging point, it does not use energy from the battery.
Mercedes-Benz notes also that the heavy battery pack lowers the center of gravity of the vehicle to a point where it actually "has a positive effect on the vehicle's handling, specifically under winter conditions".
Benjamin Kaehler, Head of eDrive@VANs at Mercedes-Benz Vans said:
"In this final winter test, we demanded everything of the EQV – and it performed very well. We used these extensive tests for the last milestones on the way to market readiness. Particularly with regard to thermal management, so important to electric vans, we were able to gain insights which will make the EQV safer and more comfortable."
Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQV winter testing inside the Arctic Circle
Mercedes-Benz EQV 300 specs:
- up to 405 km (250 miles) of range (provisional figure); 417-418 km (based on NEDC)
- 100 kWh battery pack (90 kWh usable)
- Top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph) standard and 160 km/h (100 mph) optional
- Peak output of 150 kW (204 hp) and 362 Nm electric motor
- front-wheel drive
- fast charging at up to 50 kW (standard): 10-80 % SOC in about 80 min
- fast charging at up to 110 kW (optional): 10-80 % SOC in about 45 min
- Charging time at a Wallbox or at public charging stations (AC charging, 11 kW): < 10h
- Luggage compartment (max. depending on equipment) of 1030-1410 litres
- two wheelbases versions with gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 3500 kg
- available in 6-, 7- or 8-seat configurations
Endurance test in ice and snow: the EQV undergoing winter testing inside the Arctic Circle
Customers, whether private or commercial users, place the same demands on electric vehicles as they do on equivalent vehicles with combustion engines: complete reliability and functionality – even in severe conditions. That was exactly what the winter test of the Mercedes-Benz EQV 300 (combined power consumption: 26.4-26.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)1 focused on. For several weeks, the development team subjected the first purely battery-electric premium MPV from Mercedes-Benz to an endurance test in Arjeplog, Sweden under severe climatic conditions. At temperatures reaching minus 30 degrees with icy roads and deep snow, the EQV proved its operability under extreme conditions. Thus, the vehicle completed one of its last milestones on the way to its market launch in the second half of 2020.
A further important element of the test: charging behaviour. The EQV is equipped with an integrated fast-charging function with which it can recharge from 10 to around 80 percent of its energy in 45 minutes. This is a great advantage, particularly when travelling, but it must function reliably regardless of the temperature.
The advantages of electromobility in cold conditions
The Mercedes-Benz EQV neatly uses the advantages of electromobility in cold conditions: EQV drivers can enter a departure time via the Mercedes me app from the comfort of their home or office, so as to preheat the interior to the desired temperature and melt any snow or ice on the windows. If the EQV is plugged in to a charging point, the required electricity does not reduce the range as it is taken from the mains supply and not from the drive battery. This is a plus in comfort.
Reliable handling in ice and snow is also essential. On the test drives, the EQV showed that the low, central positioning of the lithium-ion battery in the underbody has a positive effect on the vehicle's handling, specifically under winter conditions. The conclusion of the testers was that the EQV is fit for customer operations – even in arctic conditions.
EQV as the second model of the "EQ" technology brand
The market launch of the EQV will be in the second half of 2020. After the EQC (combined power consumption: 20.8–19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)2, this electric MPV is the second model of the Mercedes-Benz "EQ" technology brand. The EQV is available in two wheelbases and with a permissible gross vehicle weight of 3500 kilogrammes. The high-voltage battery is integrated into the underbody so that no space in the interior is sacrificed. By flexible addition of single or bench seats, the six-seater EQV can be converted to seat seven or even eight people.
A further highlight of the EQV is the MBUX multimedia system with touchscreen, intelligent voice control with the key word "Hey Mercedes" and EQ-specific displays and settings. This includes EQ-optimised navigation, for example, which automatically calculates a fast, comfortable route with few charge stops and short charging times. The electric drivetrain of the EQV is located on the front axle. Peak output is 150 kW (204 hp), the Mercedes-Benz EQV achieves a maximum torque of up to 362 newton metres. It can reach a top speed of 160 km/h.
Mercedes-Benz EQV 300: technical data
|
CO2 emissions
|
0 g/km
|
Combined power consumption1
|
26.4-26.3 kWh/100 km
|
417-418 km (based on NEDC)
|
Charging standard
|
CCS
|
Minimum charging time at wallbox or public charging station (AC charging, up to 11 kW)
|
< 10 h (0-100 %)
|
Minimum charging time at a fast-charging station
DC charging, up to 50 kW standard
DC charging, up to 110 kW (optional)
|
ca. 80 min. (10-80% SoC)
ca. 45 min (10-80% SoC)
|
Drive system
|
Front-wheel drive
|
Output (peak)
|
150 kW (204 hp)
|
Output (steady)
|
70 kW (95 hp)
|
Max. torque
|
362 Nm
|
Battery
|
Lithium-ion
|
Battery capacity (usable)
|
90 kWh
|
Battery capacity (installed)
|
100 kWh
|
Lengths
|
5140 mm, 5370 mm
|
Wheelbases
|
3200 mm, 3430 mm
|
Top speed
|
140 km/h (standard), 160 km/h (optional)
|
Luggage compartment (max. depending on equipment)
|
1030 litres, 1410 litres
|
GVW
|
3500 kilogrammes
1 Electrical consumption and range have been determined on the basis of Directive 692/2008/EC. Electrical consumption and range are dependent on the vehicle configuration.
2 The actual range is furthermore dependent upon the individual driving style, the road and traffic conditions, outside temperature, use of climate control/heating system, etc. and may differ.