Once you use a touchscreen to unlock the key card, it's all touchless right?

On March 19, 2020 Tesla announced that one of the preventive actions against coronavirus spread will be "Touchless car deliveries" - at least for cars already produced, as the production of new ones for North American and European markets were temporarily suspended.

A short example of the touchless delivery of a Tesla Model 3 in Belgium was recently shown by Matthias Vlogt.

"Wondering how a touchless delivery works? Well in Belgium this is how it goes."

As we can see there are a few steps:

  • Get car key card from the locker, using a code received from Tesla App
  • Find the car on a delivery parking lot and check if everything looks ok
  • Unlock the car and you are ready to go
  • Not shown on the video: probably "sign any remaining relevant paperwork that has been placed in the car, and return that paperwork to an on-site drop-off location prior to leaving"

Our concern about the touchless delivery in this particular example is that the new owners were required to use a touchscreen to unlock the key card - not a very "touchless" way. Using some sort of protective barrier on your hand as well as a sanitizer should be considered, as lockers/touchscreens might be an increased risk zone.

Here is the original Tesla info about the touchless car deliveries:

"In many locations, we are in the process of implementing “touchless deliveries” so customers can continue to take delivery of their vehicle in a seamless and safe way. Due to the unique over-the-air connectivity of our vehicles, customers are able to unlock their new cars at a delivery parking lot via the Tesla App, sign any remaining relevant paperwork that has been placed in their car, and return that paperwork to an on-site drop-off location prior to leaving.  This method provides additional convenience and comfort. "