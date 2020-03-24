On March 19, 2020 Tesla announced that one of the preventive actions against coronavirus spread will be "Touchless car deliveries" - at least for cars already produced, as the production of new ones for North American and European markets were temporarily suspended.

A short example of the touchless delivery of a Tesla Model 3 in Belgium was recently shown by Matthias Vlogt.

"Wondering how a touchless delivery works? Well in Belgium this is how it goes."

As we can see there are a few steps:

Get car key card from the locker, using a code received from Tesla App

Find the car on a delivery parking lot and check if everything looks ok

Unlock the car and you are ready to go

Not shown on the video: probably "sign any remaining relevant paperwork that has been placed in the car, and return that paperwork to an on-site drop-off location prior to leaving"

Our concern about the touchless delivery in this particular example is that the new owners were required to use a touchscreen to unlock the key card - not a very "touchless" way. Using some sort of protective barrier on your hand as well as a sanitizer should be considered, as lockers/touchscreens might be an increased risk zone.

Here is the original Tesla info about the touchless car deliveries: