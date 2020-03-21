Siemens happily announced that together with ubitricity and Westminster City Council, it has successfully converted all 24 lampposts into EV charging points using existing city infrastructure along Sutherland Avenue (over half a mile in length) in London.

It's the UK’s first residential avenue, coined ‘Electric Avenue, W9’, with all lamppost turned into charging points.

A further two adjoining roads are due to be completed in the coming weeks, while the Westminster City Council's overall goal is to increase the number of charging points from 296 currently to about 1,000 in 2020.

"Westminster City Council currently has more EV points than any UK local authority, with a total of 296 lamp column charge points in the city, 24 of which are located on ‘Electric Avenue, W9’. There are plans to reach a thousand charge points across Westminster City Council within the next year, as it has twice the number of locally registered EVs than any other inner London borough, and the most among all the other London boroughs."

The lamppost charging is seen as a solution for residential charging, although we must note a significant drawback of a necessity to connect your own charging cable every time.

On the other hand, the installation of a charging point on a lamp column is economical.

Daniel Bentham, Managing Director of ubitricity UK said:

“Lamppost charging gives people without driveways a very convenient, low cost, renewable, energy-friendly way to charge their EVs. Cars spend 95 per cent of their lives idle, so it makes sense to charge them while the driver is doing something else, like sleeping or working. Our technology is designed to keep installation and maintenance costs low, which translates to long-term low costs for EV drivers and councils,”

Currently over 1,300 such points were installed by Siemens and ubitricity in London.