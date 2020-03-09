The eyes of the EV world are turned towards Tesla's new investments in production sites in China and in Germany, but let's not forget that the main facility is the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California.

Tesla produces in California all of its cars: Model S, Model X, Model 3 and already the Model Y (soon to be delivered), in a volume unmatched by any other factory in the world. The site (formerly operated by GM and Toyota as NUMMI) was multiple-times expanded and upgraded over the years, including installation of heavy-duty tents.

Let's take a look at the latest, high-resolution drone video, provided by Al Diaz.

Tesla expects that this year it will comfortably exceed 500,000 electric car sales.

The manufacturing capability in the Tesla Factory, which looks like a small city, will be 590,000 cars annually around mid-2020. Combined with 150,000 at the Gigafactory 3, the total will be 740,000.

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California Model S/X (capacity of up to 90,000 annually), Model S since mid-2012, Model X since late 2015 Model 3/Y (capacity of up to 400,000 annually now and up to 500,000 by mid-2020 after gradual expansion), Model 3 since mid-2017, Model Y since January 2020 Total output of up to 490,000 S/X/3/Y now (590,000 by mid-2020)





Map of the facilities at the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California

Tesla's description of the factory: