BYD, one of the leading Chinese New Energy Vehicle manufacturers, celebrates production of the 100,000th Yuan model, the small and affordable all-electric crossover.

Yuan entered the Chinese market in June 2018, quickly gaining popularity and gradually reached peak sales of 10,093 in January 2019.

Since Spring 2019, sales volume started to decline and currently is far from its best. One of the biggest factors is lower subsidies for the BEVs since mid-2019, and then also the coronavirus.

The prices after incentives are from 89,900 ($12,980) yuan to 139,900 yuan ($20,199).

BYD Yuan BEV sales:

2018 (7 months): 35,699

2019: 61,900

2020 January: 1,202

Total by the end of January 2020: 98,801

The other BYD models above 100,000 sales are:

BYD Qin/Qin Pro PHEV: 153,598

BYD Tang PHEV: 136,492

BYD E5: 116,183

BYD Yuan BEV (120 kW) specs:

53.22 kWh battery

battery 410 km (255 miles) of all-electric range or 535 km (333 miles) at best at a low constant speed

of all-electric range or 535 km (333 miles) at best at a low constant speed 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.9 seconds

30-80% charging in 1.1 h

front-wheel-drive

system output of 120 kW and 280 Nm of torque

BYD Yuan BEV (70 kW) specs: