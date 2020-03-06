There are so many remarkable things about the Koenigsegg Gemera, the Swedish brand’s first four-seater car, that it would be pointless to list them all here. It’s an incredible feat of design and engineering which, according to company founder, Christian von Koenigsegg, as an idea can trace its roots all the way back 2003.

However, at the time the company was too small and it lacked the necessary funds to develop a four-seater supercar. Over the years, though, it has established itself on the supercar and hypercar scenes and it now has the resources to make such a project happen.

Briefly looking over its specs, several things are immediately striking: its internal combustion engine is a 2-liter three-cylinder twin-turbo with 600 horsepower, which when combined with the three electric motors achieve a combined output of 1,700 horsepower. And it can run on electricity for up to 50 km (31 miles) at speeds of up to 300 km/h (186 mph).

All this while being able to carry a driver plus three passengers which access the inside through Koenigsegg’s trademark dihedral synchro-helix actuation doors, the biggest it’s ever fitted to any of its cars. It’s also a pretty car and unmistakably a Koenigsegg, all while not looking excessive.

The Gemera was supposed to have revealed to the press and public at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, and it was, just without the press or public to witness it. Some privileged media outlets were granted access to the Koenigsegg stand, which is how this Top Gear video came to be made.