Solar EV startup Lightyear has announced a surprise partnership with Swedish hypercar manufacturer Koenigsegg, which will invest in the Dutch company and help it develop the Lightyear 2 mass-market model.

The two parties describe the investment as part of a more extensive technology-sharing partnership in which the two automakers will share proprietary and patented information. Ultimately, this should enable the development of ultra-efficient vehicles and the commitment to jointly develop new automotive technologies.

Koenigsegg, which has a long history of developing sustainable mobility tech and has patented innovations like its "rocket" catalytic converter, the supercharger response system and a variable geometry turbo system, will further improve the energy efficiency of the Lightyear 2 solar electric vehicle, slated to enter production in late 2024 or early 2025.

"Koenigsegg is top of the food chain in the field of high-performance sports cars. I've always admired their blend of incredible performance, design, and sustainable technology - this partnership shows we are clearly on the right track. I'm incredibly excited to be able to tap into decades of experience in designing and building aspirational cars, and look forward to working closely with Christian and his team to drive real change in the industry together." Lightyear CEO and Co-Founder, Lex Hoefsloot

Neither company released details about the amount invested by Koenigsegg into Lightyear, but Christian von Koenigsegg, the CEO and founder of the hypercar manufacturer, hailed the partnership as great news.

"The automotive industry is going through a massive transition to sustainable fuel and technology. Lex and his team have developed transformative technologies, and this partnership with Lightyear will ensure our products remain on the bleeding edge, which is great news for our customers." Christian von Koenigsegg, CEO and Founder of Koenigsegg

Besides hypercars and innovative technologies, Koenigsegg also builds high-quality carbon fiber parts through its Koenigsegg Advanced Manufacturing subsidiary, so maybe the partnership with Lightyear also includes developing aerodynamic components for the Lightyear 2.

The announcement follows the launch of Lightyear 0, the world's first production-ready solar electric car that will enter production in Finland this fall. Limited to 946 units—each priced at a whopping €250,000 ($254,100)—the Lightyear 0 will start deliveries in Europe in November.