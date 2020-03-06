February 2020 brings some highly needed recovery for Nissan LEAF sales in Japan, where results were recently a little disappointing.

Last month, Nissan managed to sell 2,981 LEAFs in its home market, which is 60% more than a year ago and the 5th best monthly result ever. With this boost, the LEAF has become the #27 best-selling model in Japan this year.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – February 2020

As always, it's difficult to say whether the LEAF sales will stay so high (relatively), but after the first two months of 2020, the 3,734 sales is a 20.5% decline compared to 2019 (because of the weak January).

We will try to track LEAF sales in Europe too, as the U.S. results will be released only once a quarter now.

Cumulative LEAF sales in Japan is approaching 140,000.