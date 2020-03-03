Premium chauffeur service? It definitely must be electric these days.
This week Jaguar launched in London a new all-electric premium chauffeur service called Havn, offering a fleet of Jaguar I-PACE.
The start of Havn, backed by InMotion, Jaguar Land Rover’s venture capital and mobility services arm, follows a successful 18,000-mile trial phase since September 2019.
"Since the trial phase in September, the fleet of Jaguar I-PACEs has grown thanks to demand from individuals and customers of premium businesses and corporate travel. Luxury hotels in London using the service allow guests to request a vehicle from the concierge and be picked up at the door.
The push for businesses to search out more eco-friendly alternatives is reflected in a recent report* which found that 66 per cent of UK companies plan to improve internal environmental -related practices to make them more sustainable by 2021."
According to Jaguar, Havn allows you to set options such as playlist or temperature in advance, which is a nice addition to an overall smooth and silent EV ride.
"Each ride can be tailored to the preferences of the passenger with options such as playlist, temperature, and chauffeur interaction all customisable ahead of your journey via the iOS and Android app or an online booking portal.
All Havn drivers are carefully selected, full-time employees of the company who will undertake a rigorous training programme, arming them with the skills to deliver Havn’s customer-focused experience. This is reflected in the official app’s approval rating of 4.8/5, which to date has been downloaded over 5,500 times.
Havn offers customers, an all-electric and totally personalised type of urban transport with no compromise on comfort and style that is unique to London."
Joseph Seal-Driver, Managing Director of Havn, said:
“The decision to use the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, the 2019 World Car of the Year, allows us to offer our customers a sustainable premium alternative – urban mobility with zero emissions.
“In just four months we have proved there is a significant appetite from customers who want sustainable transport without compromising on luxury, we’re seeing a fantastic response from businesses who want to improve their corporate travel.”
However, everything comes at a price, which, according to the Havn website here, is quite significant:
Standard city journeys
Our journey price is calculated by adding the base cost to the journey time and then the distance travelled.
For example, from Harrods to St John’s Wood: £25 = 24 minute journey time + distance of 3.5 miles. This may change depending on the traffic situation.
Please note, Havn has a minimum charge of £20.
Hourly journeys
As directed hourly, £65 ph, minimum of 2 hours, maximum of 7 hours before day rate applies
There is a 20 mile allowance per hour, then a charge of £2.40 per mile will be applied if the 20 mile per hour allowance is exceeded
As directed daily, £499, 8-10 hours, 200-mile allowance
A drop-off location is required for all hourly bookings
Cancellation fees
For standard city journeys:
Cancelling your journey 30 mins or more before your journey pick-up time - £0
Cancelling your journey less than 30 mins before your journey pick-up time - Full fee of your booking
Chauffeur is already assigned - Full fee of your booking
For airport journeys:
Cancelling your journey 60 mins or more before your journey pick-up time - £0
Cancelling your journey less than 60 mins before your journey pick-up time - Full fee of your booking
Airport journeys
Unlike some other chauffeur services, our airport journey fare is inclusive of the parking fee, road charges and VAT that means you will incur no additional costs at the end of your journey.
Gatwick - Central London £108.00 Gatwick - West London £108.00 Gatwick - South West London £105.00 Gatwick - East London £115.00 Gatwick - South East London £103.00 Gatwick - North London £118.00 Gatwick - North West London £118.00
Heathrow - Central London £74.00 Heathrow - West London £59.00 Heathrow - South West London £59.00 Heathrow - East London £94.00 Heathrow - South East London £84.00 Heathrow - North London £84.00 Heathrow - North West London £74.00
London City - Central London £39.00 London City - West London £64.00 London City - South West London £64.00 London City - East London £34.00 London City - South East London £54.00 London City - North London £59.00 London City - North West London TBD
Farnborough - Central London £109.00 Farnborough - West London £ 99.00 Farnborough - South West London £ 99.00 Farnborough - East London £149.00 Farnborough - South East London £149.00 Farnborough - North London £119.00 Farnborough - North West London TBD
Luton - Central London £138.00 Luton - West London £118.00 Luton - South West London £148.00 Luton - East London £118.00 Luton - South East London £148.00 Luton - North London £ 98.00 Luton - North West London TBD
Stansted - Central London £ 98.00 Stansted - West London £118.00 Stansted - South West London £128.00 Stansted - East London £ 93.00 Stansted - South East London £118.00 Stansted - North London £ 88.00 Stansted - North West London £ 93.00
Wait time / Parking / Toll charges
Each Havn journey includes 30 mins of free waiting in case you’re running behind schedule. You will be charged per minute after 30 minutes of waiting. For airport journeys, parking fees and toll charges are all included in your price.