British company Addison Lee Group, in partnership with Audi, started this month a pilot project with the Audi e-tron to provide all-electric chauffeur transportation to its B2B clients in and around London.

Five all-black e-trons in the highest specification will be tested over six months in the Addison Lee Group fleet to "analyze suitability and ease of integration into an all-electric fleet of the future".

Audi encourages that the e-tron is ideally suited to chauffeuring duties because its quiet (one of the quietest BEVs ever), has a spacious interior (capacious rear legroom, big trunk), as well as standard adaptive air suspension.

"...Audi vehicles will be used to transport ‘roadshow’ clients with access to a dedicated corporate chauffeur service in and around London, for a six-month pilot period. By generating data-driven insights, the pilot will also allow Addison Lee Group to fully evaluate the role and requirements of electric vehicles in its fleet of the future and inform operational decisions that help determine the fleet choices the business will make, as it moves to a 100% low emission fleet. The announcement follows major investments by both partners in sustainable innovation and next-generation mobility solutions. The pilot will enable customers to experience the latest innovation in the high-end EV segment, first hand. Finished in discreet Mythos black metallic paint, each of the five e-tron variants has been individually specified to deliver the most luxurious experience for passengers, with a host of touches that optimise comfort and convenience including four-zone electronic climate control, privacy glass, acoustic glazing and soft-closing doors."

Audi e-tron

If the pilot is successful, companies like Addison Lee Group probably will gradually switch to all-electric cars.

Commenting on the partnership, Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle said:

“The e-tron is the perfect catalyst for the transition into electrification for a global ground transportation business like Addison Lee Group – its incredible refinement and performance suggest that it is something out of the ordinary, but in terms of usability, quality, design and engineering it will be a home-from-home for anyone familiar with a modern day Audi. I am confident that it will slot seamlessly into the chauffeur transport role for drivers and passengers alike.”

Andy Boland, CEO of Addison Lee Group, said:

“Our partnership with Audi combines two premium brands in making a significant step towards next-generation, sustainable mobility solutions, and continues to position Addison Lee Group at the forefront of innovation in ground transportation services. “We are delighted to join forces with such a progressive automotive manufacturer and a brand that resonates with our business. This pilot demonstrates the power of combining two large scale, established and premium brands to make a significant and positive impact on cities and air quality, over and above individual initiatives at a local level. Following our achievement of ULEZ compliance for the whole Addison Lee Group fleet, this is the next major step on the road to achieving a 100% low emissions fleet.”