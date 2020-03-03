Tomorrow is EV Day at General Motors when we expect the company will lay out more of its future electrification plans. To get things started, it is recognizing that charity charging begins at home with an announcement of 3,500 new level 2 charging stations for its employees at various facilities across the U.S. and Canada.

The automaker has been producing plug-ins in for some time, of course, and already has a number of charging stations in place. On a recent visit, we saw a modest number, outfitted with solar panels, at its Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan as well as at the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant – the factory it's upgrading into a high-tech electric vehicle manufacturing juggernaut.

As you can see in the infographic above, this investment will result in the tripling of charge points for GM workers. The added infrastructure could benefit a very much larger number of employees. If we use some of the figures in the image, we can see that the energy a vehicle needs to complete a commute could take as little as an hour. This means that one station could re-juice a number of vehicles per day.

Of course, not everyone does their charging like that. An owner of, say, a 2020 Chevy Bolt EV with 259 miles of charge might more likely only charge once a week. If they opt not to charge at home, they would only need the use of a single charging station one day of the workweek. So, you can see that each charger could supply services for a number of employees.

The rollout of this new internal infrastructure is expected to begin in the latter part of the year, locating the new stations where they will be used most. It's worth keeping in mind that the power supplied will increasingly come from lower-carbon sources over time. GM has pledged to power 100 percent of its global operations with renewable energy by 2040. By 2030, it aims to have its U.S. facilities all powered by renewables.

Check out the press release below for even more details and let us know what you think of having this sort of work perk available in Comments.