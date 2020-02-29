Security cameras capture a drive-by shooting of a parked Tesla Model X. The shooters were reportedly upset that the Model X beat their BMW in a race. See the video of the drive-by shooting here.

Perhaps there's more to the story, as it seems that losing a race wouldn't result in this sort of violent reaction. However, we don't have any additional background information to go on outside of what's posted by the video uploader:

After this Tesla Model X SUV smoked this BMW sedan on the road, the unhappy and hurt members of the gas club got their revenge. Not by beating the Tesla Model X in a race, but by shooting it.

Turning our attention back to the video, it seems the BMW drives up to the Model X. Two of the occupants exit the BMW to look inside the Tesla. Presumably, this was done to make sure that nobody was within the car. It seems vandalism as a form of revenger and not potentially murder, is what the occupants of the BW are after.

Those occupants then return to the BMW, which pulls right up to the front of the Model X. Then, the passenger of the BMW pulls out a handgun and opens fire. There's substantial damage done to the Model X, but it appears as though nobody was injured.

We can't make out the faces of any of the individuals in the video and it even seems as though the license plate on the BMW is blurred. However, there is some unique decal work on the side of the X, which may help to locate where this took place.

Have a look at the video and images above to see if you capture any new details.

