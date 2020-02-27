Magna, one of the biggest automotive suppliers and a manufacturer of cars for OEMs, unveiled its latest all-electric e4 technology demonstrator car - shown above during winter test-driving activities in northern Sweden.

The e4 is based on the Jaguar I-PACE (also manufactured by Magna in Graz, Austria), but the whole point of this vehicle is to show Magna's scalable and modular drive systems for EVs.

According to Magna, the e4 sets a new benchmark in EV efficiency, driving dynamics and range. In case of range, e4 offers up to 120 km (75 miles) more range "than current production models".

If we compare it to a Jaguar I-PACE (470 km WLTP), it would be a 25.5% improvement to 590 km (367 miles) WLTP total or over 290 miles EPA.

"The e4 showcases Magna’s eDrive systems in a pure EV format at a time when automakers are making and executing plans for decreasing CO 2 emissions and meeting legislation requirements around the world. The demo vehicle provides a new benchmark in efficiency and driving dynamics, providing up to 120km more range than current production models."

The e4 is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system (one motor per axle), which includes Magna's electric motors, gearboxes, inverters, inverter software, and vehicle control strategy.

"The e4 technology demonstrator includes highly integrated PSM-type eDrive systems on the front and rear axle. The unit on the front is equipped with a mechanical differential, while the unit on the rear has a twin-clutch torque vectoring system. Both eDrives, including the gearbox, electric motors, inverters, inverter software, and vehicle control strategy, are developments from Magna. The e4 is the latest example of Magna’s modular and scalable powertrain solutions as the mobility technology company helps automakers prepare for a future that emphasizes electrification. These powertrain solutions also include: The e2 prototype, which allows a demonstration of Magna’s scalable, modular drive technologies and a comparison of eight different powertrain configurations within a single vehicle architecture;

Dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs) such as the 7DCT300, which recently hit the one million mark in production at Magna’s powertrain manufacturing facility in Neuenstein, Germany; and

A comprehensive portfolio of powertrain products to cover the wide range of possible drivetrain architectures."

Tom Rucker, President of Magna Powertrain said: