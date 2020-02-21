Workhorse announced a smaller version of its all-electric step van: C650 (with 650 cubic foot cargo capacity), which will join the C1000 version (1000 cubic foot).

The unveiling of C650 is scheduled for the NTEA 2020 Work Truck Show, March 3-6, 2020 at the Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, IN.

The new model will be available with a 35 kWh or 70 kWh battery and a range of 100 miles (160 km) or 150 miles (240 km).

One of the key features of the Workhorse C-Series Electric Step Vans is the lightweight, composite, monocoque construction.

"The Company's new C650 and C1000 step vans will set a new standard in design and efficiency for the last-mile delivery segment with its 650 cubic foot and 1000 cubic foot vehicles both weighing approximately 12,500 lbs. when fully loaded. Through a lightweight, composite, monocoque construction method, Workhorse has significantly decreased their vehicles' curb weights when compared to legacy Company models, while still providing the same cargo volume capacity. Workhorse C Series vehicles are powered by a modular battery pack system, which provides between 35 kilowatt hours (kWh) when equipped with two battery packs and 70 kWh in its standard four pack configuration, empowering customers to choose the right energy requirement for specific duty cycles. Depending on the size of battery pack installation, range is expected to be between 100 and 150 miles on a single charge, while achieving approximately 53 miles per gallon gasoline equivalent (MPGe). Workhorse also currently has the only patent approved for a delivery-truck-mounted drone system, which has been shown to further increase last mile efficiency."

The second interesting feature is a 4-wheel independent suspension system with rear air shocks, recently shown in action in the C1000 version:

Gallery: Workhorse C-Series Electric Step Vans