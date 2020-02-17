We just recently heard the news that Tesla has started preparation for the construction of the Tesla Gigafactory 4 in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany, and now the status has already changed.

Media reports that the Berlin-Brandenburg higher administrative court has temporarily halted the site preparation for the Tesla Gigafactory 4.

The reasons are local environmental concerns, raised by the activists - "a local environmentalist group called the Gruene Liga Brandenburg (Green League of Brandenburg)". The court noted that until the environmental concerns are settled, it's better to pause, especially since clearing the tree farm is just a three day job.

"A German court on Sunday ordered Tesla Inc to stop clearing forest land near the capital Berlin to build its first European car and battery factory, a victory for local environmental activists." "The court ruling, by the higher administrative court of the states of Berlin and Brandenburg, comes after the state environmental office gave a green light to clear 92 hectares of forest for the plant. Planning permission has not yet been granted to build the Gigafactory, however, meaning U.S. entrepreneur Elon Musk’s company is preparing the ground at its own risk." "“It should not be assumed that the motion seeking legal protection brought by the Green League lacks any chance of succeeding,” the court statement added."

On the other hand, we read that Tesla is in a hurry, because preparation must be completed by mid-March. Otherwise, construction could be delayed by 6-9 months due to the wildlife breeding period.

We all know what the 6-9 month delay might mean for Tesla, which is racing with time to keep the edge over the automotive industry in Europe, as well how much could be done over such a period (the Gigafactory 3 was built and is producing cars within a year).

We know that Germany is not China, but an eventual huge delay of the high-profile investment or even a change to another location might change the perception of doing business in Germany.

Anyway, no more tree clearing - we can only check the videos to see what was completed by Sunday, February 16.

Tesla Gigafactory 4 at brief:

to be located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), (near the new airport)

to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y

will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains

expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000

expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)

expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)

