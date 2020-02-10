If you ever see a car erratically wandering on the road, protect yourself. Stay as far as possible from it or pass is as quickly as you can. That may be an excellent example of DUI, and you may see yourself involved in an accident. That happened to the owner of the Silver Stackman YouTube channel, even if in a very peculiar way. Apart from having their Tesla hit by a Chevrolet Impala, the EV got aq second strike: by a bottle, probably the one the Impala was drinking from.

Gallery: Hit By A Car And A Bottle: The Weirdest Hit And Run Ever Recorded By TeslaCam

20 Photos

The video is very descriptive of everything that happened not only by the images TeslaCam made but also with the help of humorous subtitles. Both the Tesla driver and the Chevy Impala motorist were on the same road, but the EV owner must not have noticed the ICE car swerving in a bizarre way.

When the Tesla was overtaking the Chevy, it got hit, and the driver almost lost its control. That is when strange things started to happen.

The Impala cuts in front of the Tesla as if demanding it to pull over. The Tesla driver followed the Chevy, which did not stop immediately. A lady with a unicorn outfit gets out of the ICE sedan to check her car.

When the Tesla driver does the same, the unicorn and possibly intoxicated lady enters her car again, grabs what appears to be a beer bottle, and throws it at the EV. It is as if she thought the blame was on the Tesla, something the video clearly shows that was not.

That is when she flees the scene. For her bad luck, Tesla has TeslaCam, and her Impala’s license plate is pretty visible. Did the police get in touch? Why did she flee if she thought she was right? Was she DUI? Will she pay for the Tesla’s damages? If you happen to know the Tesla driver or the unicorn lady, please tell us more about this story.

Video Description Via Silver Stackman On YouTube: