Lightweight and aerodynamic wheels can reduce energy consumption by 2%, which translates to more range.
BMW announced new, highly efficient Aerodynamic Wheels for its new all-electric car models, starting with BMW iX3 (scheduled for 2020) and BMW i4, BMW iNEXT (both in 2021).
The German manufacturer notes that "the wheels and their aerodynamic flow influence the overall vehicle efficiency by up to 30%".
Because all-electric vehicles are the most efficient ones, improvements to any element of the equation translates to a noticeable gain in range (on the other hand, the same wheels on an internal combustion engine car would not bring high overall efficiency gains).
"That is why a further developed technology of the BMW Aerodynamic Wheel is making its debut together with the BMW iX3, whose market launch is planned for 2020:"
BMW's new Aerodynamic Wheels combines an aluminum base wheel and individually designed inserts.
Thanks to a reduction of drag by about 5%, and making the wheels 15% lighter than in previous BMW wheels, the overall effect is 2% lower energy consumption (WLTP test cycle), which corresponds to 0.4 kWh/100 km (62 miles). On the scale of a single charge, it should be around 10 km (6 miles) more.
"While reducing drag for about 5% compared to a conventionally powered BMW X3 the new Aerodynamic Wheels are not only more efficient but also lighter than previous ones: Thanks to optimum airflow around the wheel arches, the wheels are 15% lighter than the aerodynamic wheels previously fitted by BMW.
Their benefits in terms of aerodynamics and weight have the overall effect of lowering power consumption for the BMW iX3 by another 2% in the European WLTP test cycle – equating to 0.4 kWh/100 km – and thereby extending the vehicle range by 10 kilometres."
For a premium manufacturer like BMW, the efficiency gains are as important as the design, which attracts customers.
The new inserts will enable it to offer a customized design of wheels (for example color accents from the body design).
"The Aerodynamic Wheels on the BMW iX3 blend lightweight construction and reduced air resistance with the sporting elegance of a V‑spoke aluminium wheel in a whole new way. The dimensions of the base wheel ensure the wheel living up to all the structural challenges involved in transmitting dynamic driving forces. Inserts with a high-class finish are responsible for achieving the necessary aerodynamic impact. This new division of tasks heralds a substantial weight saving over previous aerodynamic wheels from BMW.
Furthermore, the new base wheel is made using less material than its precursor adding up to the reduction of unsprung mass by lightweight inserts. This enhances both, driving dynamics and efficiency. Additionally, the mix of materials is benefitting a resource-efficient manufacture, as there is no need for further tools to produce special wheel options with optimised aerodynamics.
To fit the lightweight base wheel, the inserts are precision-moulded and integrated into the outside of the wheel between the spokes. Thus, they are highly effective in reducing wheel-arch air turbulence – and therefore aerodynamic drag. As a result, the Aerodynamic Wheels form a key element of the overall package developed for optimum efficiency of the BMW iX3."
"Design variants enable maximum individualisation.
The BMW Group is the first automobile manufacturer to combine cast aluminum wheels with inserts consisting of a plastic carrier and an aluminum visible surface.
The high-quality material used for the inserts and their precise integration into the wheel design with no visible gaps reinforce the premium character of the rims. The patented process for optimising aerodynamic properties while minimising weight opens an unprecedented scope for vehicle customisation.
The Aerodynamic Wheels can be painted in different colours while the customer can also choose between matt or polished finish, just as known from conventional wheels. All versions of the base wheel can be fitted with inserts whose appearance can vary in endless ways according to the sheen, polish and pattern specified. This means that, for example colour accents from the body design can be incorporated into the inserts’ styling. Furthermore, inserts can also be combined with different surface designs within a single wheel. The end result is a multitude of aerodynamically optimised wheel possibilities, each with a design that matches the vehicle’s character, the equipment line selected and the customer’s individual preferences."
