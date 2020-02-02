Tesla owner Jimmy Lin was brave to put his recent crash footage on YouTube for all eyes to see. We say this because it seems pretty clear that Mr. Lin made a bad timing choice and was completely at fault for the collision. The crash was recorded by Tesla's built-in dashcam (TeslaCam).

UPDATE: Good catch by our readers. While you can't actually see the light turn red, it's clearly yellow for a period of time before the camera cuts away. It's highly likely that that SUV ran a red light. Thanks to TeslaCam, the owner of the Tesla has it all on camera. This doesn't mean the Tesla driver should have proceeded while the SUV was still clearly at high speed, but the blame could be placed on the SUV driver for proceeding through a red light. It's interesting that the Tesla owner didn't mention the red light situation in the video description.

As you can from the video capture above, Lin is waiting to make a left turn on a busy divided highway where traffic is moving at around 55 mph. There's little opportunity to turn, so he takes a chance and turns quickly in front of an SUV. However, it appears he has to hesitate as another car is turning right. The SUV slams into his Tesla.

There are two points here. Take your time and don't make risky driving choices. More importantly, this is one of the many hard collisions we've seen where the Tesla kept its passengers safe. Lin says the car held up really well and everyone is safe.

Video Description via Jimmy Lin on YouTube: