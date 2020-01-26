Nissan and Uber announced a significant deal to make up to 2,000 Nissan LEAFs (40 kWh battery version) available for Uber drivers, who use the app in London, UK.

The locally manufactured cars (in Sunderland) will be available for drivers as part of Uber’s Clean Air Plan at an attractive price.

"Nissan will provide Uber with a dedicated EV education programme, transaction price and marketing plan to drive uptake of the zero emission vehicles." "Launched in January 2019, Uber’s Clean Air Plan aims to tackle air pollution by helping drivers upgrade to an electric vehicle through the introduction of a Clean Air Fee - 15p a mile is added on to all London journeys which will help drivers with the cost of adopting an electric vehicle. In the first year, Uber has raised more than £80million to support drivers transitioning to electric vehicles, with more than £200m expected to be raised over the next few years. Through the Clean Air Plan, drivers will on average save £4,500, depending on the miles they’ve driven, off the cost of switching to an electric car. Once a driver has adopted a fully electric vehicle, the Clean Air Fee is used to support ongoing vehicle costs. In the first year of Uber’s Clean Air Plan, 900,000 Uber journeys have taken place in electric vehicles, an increase of more than 350 per cent on the previous year. Over 500 drivers every week are now using zero emission electric vehicles."

The Nissan-Uber cooperation dates back to 2016 when Nissan supplied a fleet of 20 LEAFs to Uber for an extensive EV trial.

"It was the first time pure EVs had been available for hire through the Uber app in London. The trial was run in partnership with the Energy Savings Trust (EST), to look into the feasibility of running large numbers of electric private hire vehicles in the UK."

The latest deal should bring Uber a step closer to its goal of having 100% electric cars in London from 2025. Today, Uber has some 45,000 drivers in the capital.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd. commented:

“Through innovation and collaboration, companies like Nissan and Uber can tackle the challenges of advancing personal urban mobility, whilst also improving air quality in our major cities. As the UK’s best-selling EV, the Nissan LEAF is the perfect vehicle to support Uber’s ambition of a 100% electric fleet in London for 2025. Not only will passengers enjoy the quieter ride that comes from all-electric driving, but cyclists, pedestrians and other road users will also benefit from the zero-emissions powertrain.”

Jamie Heywood, Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, Uber, said: