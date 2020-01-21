Courtesy of Third Row Tesla, we present this extraordinary podcast featuring Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It's Part 1 and it's a long one, so sit back, relax and get ready for information overload.

If you're not familiar with Third Row Tesla, then here's an introduction and overview:

The Third Row is a team of passionate Tesla enthusiasts who share the common goal of bringing the truth about Tesla to the world, in a fun and entertaining way, through a weekly audio/video podcast. We are members of the Tesla community including Sofiaan Fraval, Omar Qazi (AKA Steve Jobs Ghost), Vivien Hantusch, Galileo Russel (HyperChangeTV), Vincent Yu (Tesmanian), and Kristen (K10).

Follow the timestamps below to hear what's said about the various topics.

Video description and timestamps via Third Row Tesla on YouTube:

Elon Musk is known for many different things – however, not many people seem to know a lot about Elon as a person, what led to him putting everything on the line to build SpaceX & Tesla, and why he continues pushing for a better future. In this video, Elon is sharing his story – raw & (almost) uncut.

Timestamps:

01:21 - Can you talk about the way you engage with customers online?

03:21 - Why do you like Twitter so much?

06:38 - What sticks out to you out of the things you've achieved? Answer somehow get to stocks and money - and economics and other topics.

14:01 - Talking about this location

15:38 - Not enough people understand how Elon tries to make big changes with small products

17:03 - Did you always know you wanted to use business to solve problems?

26:23 - Why go and put your money to SpaceX?

28:32 - Why did you try to get capacitors into EV's back then?

30:31 - Maxwell

31:27 - Other car companies batteries

35:09 - Why was China the place chosen for GF3?

36:39 - How did Tesla manage to get the first fully owned car factory in China?

38:06 - How much have the production hell lessons helped you for the China factory?

41:28 - What are the misconceptions about your personal history that you would want to correct?

43:31 - Share more about your upbringing and why you came to North America.

53:00 - What did people think about Zip2?

58:26 - Kimbal shows up and they talk about Zip2

1:03:45 - Where did you get the technical knowledge to build Zip2?

1:05:14 - Do you still code?

1:19:42 - What made you do PayPal?

1:28:07 - So what made you part ways with PayPal?

1:29:31 - You seem to be attracted to crazy ideas, how do you find the courage?

1:32:57 - You love code but you don't seem to be bullish on Bitcoin, why is that?

1:35:40 - Would there be a direct democracy in Mars? What kind of laws?

1:42:35 - Start of SpaceX

1:49:30 - Did you think you are going to do dozens of launches a year?

1:53:45 - Early SpaceX

1:58:46 - Start of Tesla