European roads are much narrower than the ones we see in the US. This may be an explanation for what happened with this Tesla Model 3 Performance owner. Identified as “Jane Austen” and with only one video on her YouTube channel, she shows us a crash that would not have happened if she was in full control of her car. But was it Autopilot’s fault?

Gallery: Apparently, UK Roads Are Not Friendly To Autopilot - Check This Crash

The video owner says Autopilot offered to drive and that it had the latest version of the firmware (2019.40.50.1). It was behaving differently, but she assumes she should have been more focused.

The most intriguing part of the video description was the treatment change she had when she mentioned Autopilot. While the driver was apparently only looking for an explanation on why didn’t the car make more room and slow down, as it used to do, the Tesla Service Center crew member was just interested in telling it was her fault anyway.

Have a look at the video and especially in the description below. What do you think of the Tesla Service Center’s reaction? Will Autopilot improve with more Teslas in European roads? Share your comments about that with us.

