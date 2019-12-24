Can an EV have advantages compared to a combustion-engined car on a race track? If you don’t think there are any, this video will prove you wrong. There is at least one clear advantage the Jaguar I-Pace presents compared to the F-Type SVR Coupé or the XE SV Project 8, both with powerful V8 engines. Used as Race Taxis at Nürburgring Nordschleife, the I-Pace manages to lap more times than its ICE brothers.

Gallery: Can An EV Lap Nürburgring More Times Than A V8? The Jaguar I-Pace Can

The video from the Dan Trent YouTube channel shows him taking a Jaguar I-Pace all the way from the UK to Germany, driving the electric SUV in the most famous race track in the world and heading back home.

While in Nürburgring Nordschleife, he seizes the chance to take a ride on the I-Pace Race Taxi and learn from Dale Lomas, a driver the presenter knows for quite some time already. And Lomas does not disappoint in teaching nor in piloting.

The whole video is very educational for people that are curious about the differences an EV present when compared to a combustion-engined car on the race track. The I-Pace Race Taxi is a stock vehicle, without a single change to the ones you can buy at any Jaguar dealer. We will not get deep in those differences so that you can learn about them watching the video.

What we chose to concentrate on is what Lomas says about the range of the EV when compared to the other Race Taxis Jaguar offers. Both the F-Type SVR and the XE SV Project 8 dry a fuel tank after three laps. The I-Pace manages to get three to four laps on each charge and Lomas says he has already done six laps with the EV.

That is shocking, especially when we know so many still talk about range anxiety on EVs. Anyway, the more surprising part is that you may actually charge your EV faster than you can get a full tank in the German race track. According to Lomas, while the I-Pace is good to go after less than half an hour at the fast charger, you can wait up to one hour to fill your gas tank there.

As Lomas predicts, Nürburgring Nordschleife will soon have lots of fast chargers. And that should not surprise anyone apart from the ones that insist EVs are boring. They are just different: quieter and more efficient if you take only this video as an example. Enjoy the EV overtaking many combustion-engined cars in a sequence.