Our friend Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) takes every opportunity he can get to make connections and gather up new information about Tesla and essentially everything related to electric cars and sustainable energy. He recently reached out to tech enthusiast and YouTuber Matt Farrell (Undecided with Matt Farrell) to set up an interview.

If you're a Tesla fan, an EV fan in general, and/or a follower of InsideEVs, we're pretty confident you are well-aware of Sean Mitchell and his EV video coverage. However, you may not be as familiar with Matt Ferrell.

Ferrell has been at the YouTube game for much longer than Mitchell and has attracted a long list of followers. However, he just started covering Tesla more recently. To say that his Tesla and tech coverage is educational and intriguing would be an understatement.

Since the above video is quite long and deals with plenty of topics, Mitchell has posted time stamps below. Check out the fascinating interview and then leave us a comment.Also, scroll down for another brief video share from Mitchell.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) on YouTube: