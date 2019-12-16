Since about 10 years ago, when the first DC fast chargers were shown/installed, they were often called Level 3, both by EV enthusiasts and manufacturers. Formally, it's wrong.

A very informative video by Professor John D. Kelly from the Weber State University (WSU), explains the SAE J1772 charging standard (from 2016), including previous versions/propositions of the standard, as well as the types of charging points (AC charging terminal and DC chargers).

Formally, the power level of up to 400 kW is still Level 2 (in opposition to considering a 50 kW DC charger a Level 3):

AC Level 1: up to 1.92 kW

up to AC Level 2: up to 19.2 kW (80 A at 240 V)

up to (80 A at 240 V) DC Level 1: up to 48 kW

up to DC Level 2: up to 400 kW (400 A at 1,000 V)

* maybe there will be a Level 3 at some point in the future when the power output goes beyond 400 kW (for trucks/buses for example).

** There are also other charging standards like the CHAdeMO (commonly 50 kW was from the beginning also called a Level 3) or Tesla proprietary standard.

At 10:19 in the video, we can see a detailed description of all charging contacts of the SAE J1772 DC Level 2 inlet (also called CCS/Combined Charging Standard Type 1 as there is a different CCS2/Type 2 version for Europe and most of the rest of the world).

We are very thankful to Professor John D. Kelly for this and many other videos as they bring us invaluable educational value.