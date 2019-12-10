We often have news here of people blocking charging stations with combustion-engined cars. It is the unfortunately famous ICE'ing. What if EV owners decided to do the same? Well, Croatian supporters of electric vehicles have done so in a gas station. They took over the place for six minutes.

Gallery: Croatian EV Owners Try To Give ICE'rs A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

This is the original text posted with the video by Igor Kolovrat. Apparently, he is one of the organizers of the “performance,” as he called it on Facebook:

“Revenge of the Electric Car! This is how it looks when you have no other solution to emphasize the problem of blocking charging stations for EVs than to block gas station with electric vehicles. The performance lasted 6 minutes and it was not our intention to harass anyone but to point out the fact that electric vehicles are here, and their positive impact on society.”

Kolovrat also has a YouTube channel. It is dedicated to the Nikola Tesla EV Rally, which completed its sixth edition in 2019. It runs through 1,550 km, starting in Novi Vinodolski. It then goes to Dubrovnik – the pearl of Adriatic – Cavtat, Ston, Red and Blue Lake, and heads north to Šibenik. There, it leaves the Croatian coast and goes to Smiljan, Plitvice Lakes, and finishes the eight-day event in Zagreb.

Being so involved with the EV community, we wonder why Kolovrat decided to organize this “performance," how many EVs chose to take part in that and what was the repercussion of that in Croatia. We have tried to get in contact and will update as soon as he gets back to us.

In a way, it is sad to have to do something like this to ask people to have empathy. Would anyone like to have their access to gas pumps blocked by a car that does not even use it? That’s precisely what happens with people that take ICE vehicles to block charging stations.

As Autocar editorial director Jim Holder put it in a recent LinkedIn article, it is an idiotic thing to do. If these guys realized that without having to have their cars towed, we would all live much better.

We hope this “revenge” helped to show that in an effective way. So effective that no other EV owner will have to act like a jerk to show jerks what it is like to do what they do.