With Equipmake EBus chassis, bus manufacturers might be able to start EV bus production "almost overnight."
British company Equipmake announced the opening of an all-new factory in Snetterton, UK, purpose-built for an all-electric, fully integrated EBus chassis.
The idea is to supply bus manufacturers with EBus chassis so they would be able to assemble electric buses, without individually developing EV tech on its own.
"Equipmake’s innovative electric bus chassis allows any bus coachbuilder to become a full electric bus manufacturer almost overnight. Such is the demand from bus makers wishing to go zero emissions that Equipmake has forged partnerships with companies in Brazil, Argentina and India and grown its UK staff from 15 employees to 52 in a little over two years."
Customers for such products were already found in Brazil, Argentina and India.
When the final tests of EBus will be completed before the end of the year, Brazilian company Agrale is scheduled to start in-service trials in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires in Q1 2020.
"In-service trials will then begin in Q1 2020 by Brazilian commercial vehicle manufacturer, Agrale, who will launch the electric bus first in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2021. Thanks to efficient management of its onboard heating and cooling system, the bus – a 12m single deck model capable of carrying 70 passengers – will have enough electric range for one day’s running without the need for charging. To charge the vehicle, the operator simply needs access to a standard three-phase supply, which will fully charge it in around five hours. Equipmake will begin double decker chassis trials later this year.
Equipmake's production target for the first year is 700 EBus units, which sounds like quite a lot, but hopefully there will be a market also for such systems.
Ian Foley, Managing Director of Equipmake, said:
“I am proud to open this facility and very grateful forthe funding we have received from the UK Government through the Advanced Propulsion Centre. It has supported us in the design and development of a highly innovative and in-demand product, showing that a relatively small company from Norfolk can become a global technology leader.
“There is huge demand for clean, affordable electric buses with a worldwide market of around 300,000 vehicles per annum, and that is only growing as cities strive to improve urban air quality. Equipmake’s EBus chassis is efficient and cost-effective; within 8-10 years it will be cheaper to run than a conventional diesel.
“Manufacture of the powertrain will scale dramatically over the next few years and our target is 700 EBus chassis for South America alone in the first year of production. That is why our new bespoke facility here in Snetterton is so important – it is crucial to fulfilling requirements from international customers for both single and double decker applications.”
Noteworthy is that Equipmake has developed and will produce its own electric motors. The APM200 motor is rated at 220 kW and 450 Nm of torque:
"Equipmake also develops proprietary technology in the shape of its ultra-compact, lightweight high performance ‘spoke’ electric motor, the APM200. This versatile motor, which is one of the highest power/torque dense production automotive electric motor in the world, is used by Equipmake’s EBus chassis and will also power the upcoming Ariel HIPERCAR. On site in Snetterton, the company provides the complete EV solution, with the capability to design, test and manufacture everything from motors to fully electrified platforms, supporting the automotive and aerospace sectors."
Images from the factory opening event: http://bit.ly/Equipmake
For more information on Equipmake go to: http://equipmake.co.uk
Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade, said: “I am delighted to open Equipmake’s new electric bus factory today. It’s fantastic to see world-leading technology produced here in Norfolk and the fact that these buses are being exported globally further underlines the depth of talent that exists along the A11 technology corridor.
“Equipmake is a shining example of an innovative engineering company. We are committed to increasing R&D tax credits to support ventures like this. I wish Equipmake every success for the future.”
