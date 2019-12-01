It seems that we can forget about a new global plug-in electric car sales records by the end of this year, as there is no growth, but rather declines are accelerating.

The EV Sales Blog reports that in October, passenger plug-in car sales amounted to just over 149,500, which is 28% less than a year ago. Market share also decreased to 1.9%.

Even if one would subtract China from the equation, the overall growth is just 3%.

See more of our sales reports for October 2019 here.

The market is pretty volatile these days, as BEVs went down 6%, while PHEVs went up by 18% year-over-year.

After ten months of 2019, sales exceed 1,763,600 at an average market share of 2.2%.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – October 2019

Models rank

The Tesla Model 3, with 13,359 estimated sales, remains the best-selling model by a huge margin, both monthly and year-to-date.

With two months to go, Model 3 should be able to achieve 250,000-280,000 sales this year - more than the next few models combined.

Aside from Tesla, BAIC EU-Series stands out with 7,623 sales in China.

Stats:

Manufacturers rank

Tesla is not racing for the manufacturer win anymore, as with two months to go it's already secured, especially since Chinese manufacturers are struggling in its home market after the reduction of incentives.

Interestingly, BMW managed to be the second best-selling brand for second time in a row, which brings back hope that Western manufacturers will be able to regain the lead in the longer-term. Next year should see Volkswagen rank pretty high too.

Top 5 YTD:

Tesla: 16,565 and 273,627 YTD

BYD: 12,084 and 198,426 YTD

BAIC: 8,601 and 116,079 YTD

SAIC: 9,367 and 107,086 YTD

BMW: 13,070 and 103,238 YTD

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM