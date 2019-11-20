BP Chargemaster is boasting that thanks to "incredible" growth in the utilization of its public charging network in the UK ‎over the past 12 months, it is now powering electric cars for up to 1.5 million miles a week.

Daily, some 7,000 charging points (AC and DC fast) are regularly dispensing over 60 MWh (60,000 kWh) of electricity. That's would be about 8.6 kWh per single point every day.

The network probably still is not at a stage of profitability (at least average utilization is too low), but it's great to hear that stats are improving quickly. A big part of that is the growth of all-electric car sales.

By the end of 2019, BP Chargemaster intends to add 100 ultra-fast chargers (150 kW), and another 300 (total of 400) by the end of 2021.

"BP’s first 150kW forecourts are already live in London and Essex, with other installations in England and Wales going live imminently, and the first sites in Scotland due before the end of the year, demonstrating BP Chargemaster’s commitment to developing the largest nationwide ultra-fast public charging network. This is helping to accelerate the adoption of EVs, by making electric vehicle charging fast, convenient and hassle-free. All new rapid and ultra-fast chargers on the Polar network are easy to access through contactless payment terminals, with existing rapid chargers being retrofitted with the technology by the middle of next year."

David Newton, COO of BP Chargemaster, said: