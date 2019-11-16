The 2020 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine is rated at 22 miles (35.4 km) of EPA all-electric range, but is it achievable in real world?

The TFLnow recently decided to make a test and, as it turns out, when driving efficiently, without much acceleration (that would immediately kick in the gas engine) and maintaining speed on a highway, the S60 PHEV almost made it.

Without uphill and downhill driving at one point, gentle driving allows to get roughly the EPA result. The question is whether those who paid for the Volvo with 400hp are willing to drive like that?

We assume that unless the owner does a gentle commute of up to 22 miles between charging (at home and at work), the S60 PHEV will not be able to show full efficiency potential.

For the manufacturer, however, selling a certain number of such plug-in hybrids probably is very important (regardless of use by the owners) from the average emission requirements perspective.