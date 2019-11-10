It seems that BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands) passed a period of plug-in electric car sales slowdown and is in a ramp-up phase to new records, thanks to new or upgraded models.

In October, some 14,182 plug-in cars were sold globally, which is 8.6% more than year ago. Moreover, plug-ins share out of overall volume increased to almost 7.0%, which is the second-best result ever.

After 10 months of this year, cumulative sales amounted to 110,734 (up 0.1% year-over-year as the growth was affected by several months of weaker results).

BMW i + BMW iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales worldwide – October 2019

BMW highlighted several things:

BMW 330e (2nd model evolution) and BMW X5 xDrive45e (2nd model evolution) contributed to the growth

BMW i (i3 and i8) YTD sales increased by 19.3% to 34,479

MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 sales are at 13,274 YTD

By the end of this year, new MINI Electric and BMW X3 PHEV coming on the market

"Sales of BMW Group electrified vehicles were up 8.6% to 14.182 units in October, due to availability of the new BMW 330e* and the BMW X5 xDrive45e*. The BMW i brand, with the BMW i3 and BMW i8, continued its positive sales trend over the course of the year, with an increase of +19.3% to 34,479 units. Sales of the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4* Plug-in Hybrid climbed 30.1% in the first ten months of the year to reach a total of 13,274 units. With the launch of the BMW X3 as a plug-in hybrid* and the pure electric MINI Electric*, the BMW Group will be expanding its range of electrified vehicles to 12 models by the end of this year. The BMW Group intends to have one million electrified vehicles on the roads by the end of 2021. The company expects to have delivered a total of half a million fully-electric and plug-in hybrid BMW and MINI vehicles to customers by the end of this year. The BMW Group also plans to offer 25 electrified models by 2023 – more than half will be fully electric."

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales said: