EDF Group accelerates its development of battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure by acquiring Pivot Power

EDF Group is announcing the acquisition of a British start up called Pivot Power, specialising in battery storage and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging. This move will allow EDF, already the largest low carbon electricity producer in the UK, to become a leader in battery storage.

Now a wholly owned subsidiary of EDF Renewables, Pivot Power has an extensive portfolio of projects across more than 40 locations throughout the country. There are plans to install batteries connected directly to the high-voltage transmission system - with a total capacity of up to 2 GW. The first two storage projects at Kemsley (Kent) and Cowley (Oxford) have land, planning and grid connection agreements in place and are expected to be commissioned in 2020. As part of its projects, Pivot Power will develop a private wire infrastructure to enable, among other opportunities, the development of mass rapid charging points across the UK.

Each of Pivot Power’s projects has the potential to host a battery capable of exporting 50 MW of power and to provide support for hundreds of rapid EV chargers, potentially suitable for large retail sites, logistics centres, bus depots and park and rides.

Battery storage and EV rapid charging infrastructure are two significant enablers for the UK’s goals to reach net zero by 2050. Battery storage integration in the electricity transmission grid will also provide flexible capacity which will enhance the reliability of the network and boost the integration of renewable electricity. Providing the nationwide connections to power rapid charging stations supports the uptake of electric vehicles instead of the internal combustion engine.

As part of the Electricity Storage Plan, this acquisition contributes to EDF’s target of being the leader in Europe with 10 GW of additional storage by 2035. The acquisition is also in line with the EDF Electric Mobility Plan, to become the leading electric mobility company by 2022 in the UK, France, Italy and Belgium. Beyond this 2022 date, the Group’s goal is to provide power for 600,000 electric vehicles and providing 75,000 charging points.

Bruno Bensasson, EDF Group’s Senior Executive Vice President, Renewable Energies and Chairman & CEO of EDF Renewables, said: “Following PowerFlex Systems recent acquisition in the United States, this new acquisition of smart electricity storage and electric vehicle charging systems player is strengthening our expertise globally. Thanks to the skills developed within this specific field of electricity, the Pivot Power team will be a great addition to EDF. This is another positive step in the rollout of the Group’s Electricity Storage and Mobility Plans.”

Simone Rossi, EDF Energy CEO said: “Battery storage and electric vehicles are two key technologies which will help lower carbon emissions, alongside generation from renewables and nuclear. The acquisition of Pivot Power shows EDF is investing in a wide range of projects to deliver the huge shift to low carbon energy the UK will need to reach net zero by 2050.”

Matt Allen, co-founder and CEO of Pivot Power, said: “Pivot Power’s purpose from the start has always been to accelerate the UK’s transition to a cost-effective, reliable, low-carbon energy system and in parallel fast-track the rapid adoption of clean transport. EDF Renewables shares our vision and of course brings the expertise, resources and platform to make this a reality.”