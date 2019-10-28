On November 4, 2019 Hyundai, together with partners - Pony.ai and Via, will make available a pilot self-driving on-demand ride-sharing service BotRide in Irvine, California.

According to the South Korean manufacturer, riders will be able to hail an autonomous Kona Electric directly from a smartphone.

As there are no details about fleet size, we assume that there will be just one to a few cars only.

BotRide testers will get an opportunity to familiarize themselves with an autonomous electric ride first hand, probably years before such a service will be widely available.

"Via’s advanced algorithms enable multiple riders to share the same vehicle, outfitted with Pony.ai autonomous vehicle technology. The app directs passengers to nearby stops for pick up and drop off, allowing for quick and efficient shared trips without lengthy detours, or inconvenient fixed routes and schedules. Integrated Hyundai and Pony.ai technologies enable the BotRide vehicles to navigate complex road scenarios safely. These vehicles are equipped with Pony.ai’s latest sensor hardware and proprietary software to identify the precise position of surrounding vehicles, handle pedestrian traffic in urban areas, accurately monitor its surroundings, predict the behavior of other road users, and precisely plan actions accordingly. In addition to self-driving capabilities, BotRide is validating its user experience in preparation for a fully driverless future. BotRide launches with multiple popular destinations where a passenger may hail a ride using the BotRide app. The service area covers several residential, commercial, and institutional points of interest. BotRide’s technology prioritizes passenger-to-system interactions such as automated onboard passenger verification, giving riders the chance to familiarize themselves with technologies expected to become commonplace in an autonomous mobility future."

Gallery: BotRide - autonomous Hyundai Kona Electric

21 Photos

Christopher Chang, head of business development, strategy and technology division, Hyundai Motor Company said: