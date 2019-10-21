Toyota to use 50-100 kWh battery packs to achieve a range of 186-372 miles (300-600 km) depending on the model.
Toyota is working on a new dedicated platform for all-electric cars, called e-TNGA (from electric Toyota New Global Architecture), which might be considered as a similar approach to Volkswagen Group's MEB.
The modular e-TNGA system will cover a broad range of vehicle types from small, through medium to large cars planned by Toyota and satellite brands/partners (possibly Daihatsu, Lexus, Subaru, Suzuki).
The base elements are front, center (which can be extended to control length/battery capacity), rear, batteries and traction motors.
According to Automotive News, who had the opportunity to speak with Toyota e-TNGA project chief engineer Koji Toyoshima, we can expect:
- battery capacity from 50 kWh to 100 kWh
- range from 186 miles (300 km) in case of smallest models to 310-372 miles (500-600 km) in case of larger/more expensive models (numbers in undisclosed test cycle)
- two possible traction motors sizes with power output from 80 to 150 kW (we guess up to 300 kW in case of two motors - one per axle)
- rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive systems
- small, medium and large cars of various types
For a mainstream car manufacturer like Toyota, the range of kWh/kW is totally reasonable and hopefully Japanese brands will, in the coming years, make use of such dedicated platforms to really leverage position in the plug-in segment.
Having a proprietary platform for BEVs is also important from an affordability perspective as once developed modules will then be mass-produced for various cars - it's welcoming for the customers and probably also a necessity to be able to compete after 2020.
Source: Automotive News