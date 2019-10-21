Toyota is working on a new dedicated platform for all-electric cars, called e-TNGA (from electric Toyota New Global Architecture), which might be considered as a similar approach to Volkswagen Group's MEB.

The modular e-TNGA system will cover a broad range of vehicle types from small, through medium to large cars planned by Toyota and satellite brands/partners (possibly Daihatsu, Lexus, Subaru, Suzuki).

The base elements are front, center (which can be extended to control length/battery capacity), rear, batteries and traction motors.

According to Automotive News, who had the opportunity to speak with Toyota e-TNGA project chief engineer Koji Toyoshima, we can expect:

battery capacity from 50 kWh to 100 kWh

range from 186 miles (300 km) in case of smallest models to 310-372 miles (500-600 km) in case of larger/more expensive models (numbers in undisclosed test cycle)

in case of smallest models in case of larger/more expensive models (numbers in undisclosed test cycle) two possible traction motors sizes with power output from 80 to 150 kW (we guess up to 300 kW in case of two motors - one per axle)

(we guess in case of two motors - one per axle) rear-wheel drive , front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive systems

, and systems small, medium and large cars of various types

For a mainstream car manufacturer like Toyota, the range of kWh/kW is totally reasonable and hopefully Japanese brands will, in the coming years, make use of such dedicated platforms to really leverage position in the plug-in segment.

Having a proprietary platform for BEVs is also important from an affordability perspective as once developed modules will then be mass-produced for various cars - it's welcoming for the customers and probably also a necessity to be able to compete after 2020.

Source: Automotive News