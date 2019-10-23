As the fast charging infrastructure progresses towards 150-350 kW power levels (for passenger cars and beyond in case of bigger vehicles), also plug/connector suppliers try to keep pace with change.

Here we see one of the ITT Cannon DC fast charging plugs, presented at the eMove360° fairs in Munich, Germany.

The company says that its ultra-fast liquid-cooled High Power Charging (HPC) solution is ready to deliver current of 500 A at a voltage of 1,000 V, which would be 500 kW! The HPC is available in both, CCS1 and CCS2 variants for North American and European markets.

"ITT Cannon has been a proven and trusted innovator in electric vehicle charging solutions for nearly a decade, setting new benchmarks in power, global reach and usability. ITT Cannon’s liquid-cooled DC High Power Charging solution enables charging up to 500A at 1000V to deliver a 60-mile charge in as little as three to five minutes."

It seems that the infrastructure solutions are now clearly ahead of passenger cars, as even the Porsche Taycan is not yet able to fully utilize 350 kW charging power.

It's interesting that recently we read about a demonstration 400 kW charger in Spain.

The power level on the plug/connector side might be very high as manufacturers are using a dielectric cooling liquid. Electric car manufacturers have a more difficult problem to solve because even with cooling, high energy-dense lithium-ion batteries in long-range models need to be able to accept such high power, which often is not possible or is limited from a durability perspective.

Standard, uncooled CCS connector from ITT Cannon can go up to 150 kW and that seems to be most reasonable for the majority of EVs available now on the market.

ITT Cannon offer: