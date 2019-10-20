GAC, through its GAC New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC NE) arm, launched in China its second all-new all-electric model, the GAC Aion LX, which was first unveiled at the Auto Shanghai 2019 in April.

Aion LX is a new flagship premium SUV, which comes right after the Aion S sedan introduced this Spring.

In its top-spec form (LX80D), Aion LX with 93 kWh battery pack (NCM 811 supplied by CATL) will go up to 650 km (404 miles) under NEDC test cycle (for sure over 400 km/250 miles real world). The 300 kW all-wheel-drive system is enough to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds.

Attractive design, long-range and great performance should some spark customer interest. Prices start from 250,000 CNY ($35,302) in the case of the base LX60 to 300,000 CNY ($42,362) in the case of the LX80D.

GAC Aion LX specs: