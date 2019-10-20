GAC Aion LX is one of the latest models, equipped with CATL's NCM 811 cells - at 93 kWh, the NEDC range is up to 650 km (404 miles).
GAC, through its GAC New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC NE) arm, launched in China its second all-new all-electric model, the GAC Aion LX, which was first unveiled at the Auto Shanghai 2019 in April.
Aion LX is a new flagship premium SUV, which comes right after the Aion S sedan introduced this Spring.
In its top-spec form (LX80D), Aion LX with 93 kWh battery pack (NCM 811 supplied by CATL) will go up to 650 km (404 miles) under NEDC test cycle (for sure over 400 km/250 miles real world). The 300 kW all-wheel-drive system is enough to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds.
Attractive design, long-range and great performance should some spark customer interest. Prices start from 250,000 CNY ($35,302) in the case of the base LX60 to 300,000 CNY ($42,362) in the case of the LX80D.
GAC Aion LX specs:
- LX60: 70 kWh battery (NCM 523), 503 km (313 miles) of NEDC range, 135 kW of power (FWD)
- LX70: battery capacity N/A, 520 km (323 miles) of NEDC range, 135 kW of power (FWD)
- LX80: 93 kWh battery (NCM 811), 600 km (373 miles) of NEDC range, 150 kW of power (FWD)
- LX80D: 93 kWh battery (NCM 811), 650 km (404 miles) of NEDC range, 300 kW of power (AWD), 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds
SHANGHAI, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd (GAC NE), China's fast growing electric car manufacturer, has unveiled the Aion LX, its new flagship model in the Aion range.
Premiering at Auto Shanghai 2019, the Aion LX is an electric SUV that is equipped with the latest smart driving technology including Level 3 autonomous driving assistance, and harnesses solar power to create an energy-efficient internal cabin. With a 2,900 mm wheelbase and CDC full-time adaptive suspension with damper controls, it delivers high-end performance with decreased energy consumption, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds. Expected to start production of the Aion LX in September this year, GAC NE also offers a highly customizable vehicle production process, with customization options available to customers via the GAC app.
"The Aion LX is the exciting next step in our journey to become a leading electric carmaker and is the result of our pioneering spirit. The Aion LX combines luxury design and the latest autonomous driving technology to deliver a top-notch driving experience," said Gu Huinan, General Manager of GAC NE.
The Aion LX is the second model in GAC NE's Aion range, following GAC NE's debut into the EV market with the Aion S, which is slated to go on sale on April 27, 2019. Pre-sales of the Aion S started in March, GAC NE reported overwhelming demand with over 23,000 pre-orders placed in 45 days.
China's first mass-produced EV to use solar power, the Aion S is an accessible entry point for customers looking to purchase an EV. Priced from RMB 140,000 (US$ 20,890) for battery range option of over 400 km (248 miles), and from RMB 160,000(US$ 23,855) for battery range option of over 500km (317miles), the vehicle has spacious interior, smart technology including L2 autonomous driving assistance, mobile intelligence integration and high customization capabilities.
About GAC NE
Founded in 2017, GAC New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC NE), the newest arm of GAC Group, is dedicated to the innovation and development of electronic vehicles (EVs). With a mission to become a world class electric carmaker in the next three to five years, GAC NE is targeting an annual production capacity of 200,000 EVs and has invested RMB 2.13 billion (US$ 310 million) in a state-of-the-art Smart Eco-Plant, completed in December 2018.