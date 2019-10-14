Who knows a car better, the manufacturer, or the technician that deals with it? We would bet it is the technician. He may not have designed everything, but he deals with that design on a daily basis. He knows what goes right and wrong with the vehicle. Some of them even know where the noises on a model come from.

Ask Chad, from the Electrified Garage, to tell you about it. If you are far from New Hampshire, you may also watch this Rich Rebuilds video above. Chad reveals all the Model 3’s secrets. Even the dirty ones.

Electric cars demand much less maintenance, for sure. But there is stuff you just can’t avoid, such as wheel alignment. Or checking how well are the brakes, which get much less use than in an ICE vehicle. They also require extra attention precisely because of that.

Did you know that this Tesla has a back floor panel that just happens to collect stones and other dirt? This collection of foreign material eventually make rattles appear, so Chad takes it out for cleaning.

The sad part of the video is that it shows the car has some issues you would not expect from such a new car. There are missing bolts, and some of the ones that are in place are not properly screwed. Chad tells us the story of a Model 3 unit he repaired once. It did not have one of two screws that hold in place the supporting plate for the subframe. The other was almost gone.

More than checking for wear and adjustments, technicians can also correct production problems. Knowing that the Electrified Garage is so careful in servicing their client’s cars is undoubtedly a relief. We suspect Rich will get richer very soon with these guys in his team.

