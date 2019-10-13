Today we will take a look at the global electromobility charts, provided by BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands) using IHS Markit New Registrations data, collected through the end of August 2019.

As usual, the purpose of the presentation is to show the brand's position being higher than the industry average, but let's check what else we can learn from the new set of infographics.

Electromobility In Germany. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

In Germany, the BMW brand is the plug-in car leader with a 21% share (up from 19% in H1 2019).

During the first eight months, it seems that Tesla (11%) is on par with Renault (11%). Tesla had 7,330 registrations (including 6,160 Tesla Model 3), while Renault ZOE 7,238.

It's very surprising that Mitsubishi with aging Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is fourth, ahead of Volkswagen!

Electromobility In Europe. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

In Europe (most of Europe, to be precise), BMW (13%) is the second most popular after Tesla (18%).

The biggest automotive group was the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance (25%). Hyundai-Kia is also very strong with 14%.

Electromobility Globally. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

Globally, BMW's share is 6%, while Tesla and BYD are respectively at 17% and 12%.

BMW i3 Share In The Compact EV Segment Globally

BMW i3 remains in top three in compact segment BEVs with an 18% share, compared to Nissan LEAF (22%) and Renault ZOE (21%).

Electromobility By Country. Share In The EV Segment. BMW Versus Market-Average.

Plug-in electric car share for the whole of the BMW Group is significantly higher than the industry average in many markets (no change here compared to previous months).

Electromobility By Country. Share In New Registrations. BMW EV* Versus BMW ICE.

BMW Group share in the plug-in segment in particular markets are also higher than the company’s share in the gas/diesel markets, which means that the switch to electric brings a general gain of market share for the group.