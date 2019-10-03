The third quarter of 2019 was exceptionally good for Tesla in terms of production and sales volume, as the company set several new records.

The total number of cars delivered increased 16% year-over-year to around 97,000 (final numbers could vary by up to around 0.5%), which is a new all-time record.

The production also hit a new all-time record of 96,155 (up 20% year-over-year).

Production Deliveries Subject to lease accounting Model S/X 16,318 17,400 15 % Model 3 79,837 79,600 8 % Total 96,155 97,000

There was an appetite for more, for the first six-digit result to be precise, but it wasn't possible just yet, so we all keep fingers crossed for Q4.

Another new record according to Tesla (no numbers were revealed) is the record net orders in Q3, which translated into an increase in the order backlog at the beginning of Q4 (compared to the beginning of Q3).

"In addition, we achieved record net orders in Q3 and are entering Q4 with an increase in our order backlog. As was also the case in Q2, nearly all of our Model 3 orders were received from customers who did not previously hold a reservation, solidifying the transition to generating strong organic demand. We are continuing to focus on increasing production to meet that demand."

Tesla Model S/X/3 Deliveries (quarterly) – through September 2019

Deliveries in the U.S. (51,850 estimated by IEVs) accounted for over 53% of the overall volume.

Tesla already sold around 790,000 electric cars, including over 346,000 within the past 12 months. Almost 356,000 or 45% of all those sold were the Model 3.

Deliveries by model:

Model 3: 79,600 (new record, up 42%)



Model S/X: 17,400 (down 37%)

Production numbers

Model 3: 79,837 (new record, up 50%)

Model S/X: 16,318 (down 39%)

Just like in previous quarters this year, Model 3 continues to improve, while Model S/Model X duo is significantly decreasing. Overall results are positive.

With record net orders, an increase in the order backlog and Tesla Gigafactory 3 potentially adding some volume in China, Q4 should be even better and finally above 100,000!